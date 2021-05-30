STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7

Published: 30th May 2021 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 07:23 PM  

Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
While lockdown regulations are being strictly enforced, it exempt staff of several government departments in the city along with employees of airport, railways, port, telecom service providers, essential workers, and delivery agents. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
The Chennai city police reported that over 13 percent of motorists on the streets during the lockdown are out without any proper reason, carrying e-pass or ID cards of essential workers. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
The Chief Minister, M K Stalin has announced the distribution of COVID-19 relief kits containing 13 grocery items to all rice cardholders in the state free of cost during the month of June. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
A total of 15 Amma Canteens functioning across Coimbatore have started offering free food to the needy during this lockdown period, the cost of which will be borne by the newly-elected DMK government. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Given shops and eateries are only permitted to carry out home delivery of grocery items and food, street dwellers have to depend on food distributed by some good samaritans to satisfy their hunger pangs during this lockdown. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Though pharmacies are operating full time across the state, Covid-related medicines and medical equipment like oxygen cylinders still remain hard to procure for many requiring immediate medical assistance. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
All commercial outlets are barred from carrying out direct sales as part of the stringent lockdown rules, violations of which will attract strict disciplinary action and fines as per the existing norms. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
As general public is forced to stay indoors, the lockdown has given free access to street animals to roam and occupy roads and places that used to bustle with activity previously. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Owing to the loss of income during this pandemic time, when many owners are abandoning their cattle on the streets, Kuppamma, a homeless woman, has adopted these street pups even as she struggles to meet her own ends. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
The lockdown has left the city dry and lifeless. The Marina beach, once the most popular crowd-puller, now bears a deserted look with closed shacks and not a soul in sight. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
These unprecedented times have crippled the life of many daily wagers, leaving them on the streets with no work or proper shelter. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
With educational institutions been closed for months now, school-goers are making the most of this lockdown by playing their heart out with their friends. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
The lockdown has also given an opportunity to these women from a local fishing hamlet to socialise with their neighbours albeit defying all social distancing rules and Covid measures. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Lockdown, Coronavirus, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
The lockdown paired with the soaring summer heat has indeed taken a toll on many workers and destitutes, who have been struggling to meet their basic needs of food and shelter in these difficult times. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
