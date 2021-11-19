STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

Farm Laws Repeal: A timeline on how farmers' protests led up to Modi's historic announcement

Published: 19th November 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 12:51 PM  

September 27, 2020: Farm Bills receive presidential assent and are notified in the Gazette of India, becoming Farm Laws.
September 27, 2020: Farm Bills receive presidential assent and are notified in the Gazette of India, becoming Farm Laws. (Photo | EPS)
1 / 10
November 25, 2020: Farmers’ unions in Punjab and Haryana gave the call for a ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement.
November 25, 2020: Farmers’ unions in Punjab and Haryana gave the call for a ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement. (Photo | EPS)
2 / 10
November 28, 2020: Farmers reject Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to hold talks on the condition they vacate Delhi borders and move to the designated protest site in Burari.
November 28, 2020: Farmers reject Home Minister Amit Shah's offer to hold talks on the condition they vacate Delhi borders and move to the designated protest site in Burari. (Photo | EPS)
3 / 10
December 8, 2020: Farmers gave a call for Bharat Bandh. Protests intensified country-wide, with farmers from other states giving their support to the call.
December 8, 2020: Farmers gave a call for Bharat Bandh. Protests intensified country-wide, with farmers from other states giving their support to the call. (Photo | EPS)
4 / 10
December 11, 2020: Bharatiya Kisan Union moved the Supreme Court against the farm laws.
December 11, 2020: Bharatiya Kisan Union moved the Supreme Court against the farm laws. (Photo | EPS)
5 / 10
January 12, 2021: The Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three farm laws and set up a four-member committee to make recommendations on them after consulting all parties concerned.
January 12, 2021: The Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three farm laws and set up a four-member committee to make recommendations on them after consulting all parties concerned. (Photo | EPS)
6 / 10
January 26, 2021: On Republic Day, thousands of anti-farm-law protestors clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions. The Red Fort was stormed and the Nishan Sahib flag was hoisted.
January 26, 2021: On Republic Day, thousands of anti-farm-law protestors clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions. The Red Fort was stormed and the Nishan Sahib flag was hoisted. (Photo | EPS)
7 / 10
August 7, 2021: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties leaders visited Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to lend their support to the protesting farmers.
August 7, 2021: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with other opposition parties leaders visited Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to lend their support to the protesting farmers. (Photo | EPS)
8 / 10
October 3, 2021: An SUV, allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni ran over protesting farmers, killing five people at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP.
October 3, 2021: An SUV, allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni ran over protesting farmers, killing five people at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 10
November 19, 2021: On Gurpurab, Prime Minister Modi announces that all three farm laws will be repealed in the Winter session of the Parliament.
November 19, 2021: On Gurpurab, Prime Minister Modi announces that all three farm laws will be repealed in the Winter session of the Parliament. (Photo | EPS)
10 / 10
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers protest Farm laws Farm law Farm protest Farmer protests Farmer protest Farm laws repeal Farm law repeal Farm laws repealed Farm law repealed Narendra Modi Rakesh Tikait Farmers associations Jai Kisan
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp