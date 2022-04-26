STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I am who I am': Queer people take out pride walk in Guwahati

Published: 26th April 2022 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 05:15 PM  

The queer community carried out a pride walk in Guwahati in which they walked with rainbow flags that represent LGBTQ social movements.
The queer community carried out a pride walk in Guwahati in which they walked with rainbow flags that represent LGBTQ social movements. (Photo | AP)
Participants display colored balloons during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
Participants display colored balloons during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Participants are reflected on the sunglass of a participant during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
Participants are reflected on the sunglass of a participant during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
A participant has the word 'Pride' written on the back of the hand during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
A participant has the word 'Pride' written on the back of the hand during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Participants walk during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
Participants walk during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
A participant cheers during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
A participant cheers during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
A participant holds a rainbow flag during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
A participant holds a rainbow flag during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Participants dance during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
Participants dance during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Participants embrace during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
Participants embrace during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Participants walk during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
Participants walk during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
A participant has rainbow colors painted on the face during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
A participant has rainbow colors painted on the face during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
A participant holds a huge rainbow flag during a queer pride walk in Gauhati.
A participant holds a huge rainbow flag during a queer pride walk in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Queer Pride Walk LGBTQ Guwahati
