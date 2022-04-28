STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
128 patients rescued after major fire at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Published: 28th April 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 05:52 PM  

A major fire broke out at the Bradfield Surgical Block in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Wednesday morning. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Around 128 patients, who were in the block which is over 100 years old, were safely evacuated to nearby buildings by firemen, doctors, nurses, and members of the public. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
As many as 15 people including six postgraduate doctors and four staff nurses, have been admitted to the hospital’s Intermediate Care Unit (ICMU) after inhaling the thick smoke that engulfed the premises. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. According to hospital’s dean Dr E Theranirajan, it was a surgical store officer who alerted him of smoke coming out of a store room at the block. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
The room also houses the billing section of MRI and CT scan facilities, a kitchen store room, Ortho septic ward, radiation oncology and neurology medical wards on the first floor, and a neurology ward on the second floor. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
About 14 fire and rescue service vehicles and around 10 water tankers were called in. Fire personnel struggled for over four hours to bring the blaze under control. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Health secretary J Radhakrishnan on field after the fire broke out at Bradfield surgical block in the RGGGH, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
One of the rescue personnel said two oxygen cylinders in the storeroom exploded while they were trying to douse the fire. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Health Minister Ma Subramanian informed the Assembly on Wednesday that a new building will be constructed in the upcoming fiscal year to replace the old buildings of the RGGGH. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
