IN PHOTOS | PM Narendra Modi performs last rites of mother Heeraben

On her 100th birthday, PM Modi in June had tweeted a blog post in which he penned his thoughts. He wrote: “Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income. She would do everything from peeling cotton to spinning yarn. Even in this back-breaking work, her prime concern was ensuring that the cotton thorns don’t prick us.' (Photo | PTI)

7 / 10