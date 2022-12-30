Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | PM Narendra Modi performs last rites of mother Heeraben

Published: 30th December 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 02:20 PM  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100. (Photo | PTI)
She was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Friday. PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi early in the morning on Friday and her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
On her passing away, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” (Photo | PTI)
Heeraben lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi. (Photo | PTI)
In this undated photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi with children from her neighbourhood. (Photo | PTI)
The PM had met her on Wednesday when she was admitted to the hospital. The Prime Minister often spoke of his bond with his mother. He had visited her when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held state Assembly polls. (Photo | PTI)
On her 100th birthday, PM Modi in June had tweeted a blog post in which he penned his thoughts. He wrote: “Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income. She would do everything from peeling cotton to spinning yarn. Even in this back-breaking work, her prime concern was ensuring that the cotton thorns don’t prick us.' (Photo | PTI)
“The spirit of respecting the wishes of others, the spirit of not imposing one's will on others, I have seen from my childhood. Especially about me, she was very careful that she never became a wall between me and my decisions. She always encouraged me,' PM Modi said in his blog. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside an ambulance during the funeral procession of his mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani leaves from the crematorium after cremation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
