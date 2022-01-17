STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunday lockdown puts 'Kaanum Pongal' plans on a leash

Published: 17th January 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 04:07 PM  

Marina beach, which usually attracts a huge crowd on the day of 'Kaanum Pongal' wore a deserted look due to the government-imposed lockdown to curb Covid-19. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
1 / 12
The shop owners and pushcart vendors at beaches and other public places, who would otherwise look forward to making a good profit, were disappointed due to the lockdown. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
2 / 12
Police personnel verify documents of commuters during full lockdown imposed by Tamil Nadu government to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3 / 12
Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 23,975 fresh COVID-19 cases in keeping with the trend of rising infections, pushing active cases in the state to 1.42 lakh. Chennai's test positivity rate, meanwhile, climbed to 30.0 per cent, the highest in Tamil Nadu. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
4 / 12
A man takes his pet dog for a walk on a deserted road at the usually crowded Thyagaraja Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
5 / 12
As the city comes to standstill, two children share a happy meal at Anna Salai in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
6 / 12
A volunteer distributing food for the needy infront of the Chennai Central Railway Station on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
7 / 12
Anna Salai near Simpson signal wears a deserted look due to the lockdown. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
8 / 12
Health workers in PPE suit carry medical waste for disposal at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
9 / 12
Needy collect free food distributed by volunteers during full lockdown near Koyambedu on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
10 / 12
Metro trains parked at the CMRL Yard at Koyambedu during the Sunday lockdown. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
11 / 12
A section of Poonamalee High Road near Koyambedu in Chennai wears a deserted look during the Sunday lockdown. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
12 / 12
TAGS
chennai Coronavirus Pandemic COVID19 Omicron
Comments

