STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

TN showcases the Centre-rejected Republic Day tableau at state celebrations

Published: 26th January 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 09:56 AM  

Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
The Tamil Nadu government showcased the Republic Day tableau, which was rejected by a Central committee. The first of the three tableaus depicted the Vellore Sepoy Mutiny in 1806, the first-ever Sepoy Mutiny in Indian history. Also, Rani Velu Nachiyar, the only queen who fought with the British regained her kingdom; Kuyili, a woman soldier who made a suicide attack on the munitions depot of East India Company by setting herself ablaze were part of the first tableau. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
1 / 10
Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
Tamil Nadu had four tableaus in the state-level celebrations, featuring the contributions of freedom fighters from the state in the Indian Independence movement. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
2 / 10
Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
The second Tableau showcased Mahakavi Bharathiyar, who apart from kindling patriotism in the minds of the people with his fiery patriotic songs and writings, also fought for social liberation and women’s emancipation. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3 / 10
Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
This float also showcases VO Chidambaranar who founded the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company to compete against the British and was charged with sedition by the British Government, sentenced to imprisonment and made to pull oil press. This float also depicts Subramaniya Siva who fought for freedom and reformer Vijayaraghavachariar. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
4 / 10
Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
The third float depicted Thanthai Periyar who fought for social reforms, women‟s liberation and for eradicating untouchability. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
5 / 10
Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
The other leaders from Tamil Nadu who played key roles in the freedom struggle who were depicted in this tableau include Rajaji, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, Kamaraj, Rettaimalai Srinivasan, Vanchinathan, Theeran Chinnamalai, Va Ve Su Iyer, Quaid-e-Millet, JC Kumarappa and Kakkan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
6 / 10
Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
Chief Minister MK Stalin had expressed disappointment over the exclusion of Tamil Nadu’s tableau from the Republic Day parade and had earlier announced that the rejected float will be included in the Tamil Nadu government's Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
7 / 10
Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag at the Marina Beach front, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
8 / 10
Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
The Republic Day Parade on Marina was a low key affair this year lasting for about 28 minutes, owing to the pandemic situation. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
9 / 10
Tamil Nadu tableau 2022, Republic day 2022
The state government on Tuesday had issued an advisory asking the general public, children and senior citizens to refrain from visiting the Marina Beach front to watch the event. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
10 / 10
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government M K Stalin Republic Day tableau Republic Day 2022 Tamil Nadu tableau 2022
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp