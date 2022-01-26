TN showcases the Centre-rejected Republic Day tableau at state celebrations

The Tamil Nadu government showcased the Republic Day tableau, which was rejected by a Central committee. The first of the three tableaus depicted the Vellore Sepoy Mutiny in 1806, the first-ever Sepoy Mutiny in Indian history. Also, Rani Velu Nachiyar, the only queen who fought with the British regained her kingdom; Kuyili, a woman soldier who made a suicide attack on the munitions depot of East India Company by setting herself ablaze were part of the first tableau. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

