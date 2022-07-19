IN PHOTOS | Droupadi Murmu becomes India's first tribal President amid celebrations across country

In an interview in February 2016 to Doordarshan, Droupadi Murmu gave a glimpse into the tumultuous period of her life when she lost her son in 2009. 'I was devastated and suffered from depression. I spent sleepless nights after my son's death. It was when I visited Brahma Kumaris, I realised I had to move on and live for my two sons and daughter (Itishri Murmu - in photo),' Murmu had said. (Photo | PTI)

