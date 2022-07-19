Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Droupadi Murmu becomes India's first tribal President amid celebrations across country

Published: 19th July 2022 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 12:09 AM  

Droupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand governor and the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, who found many other backers along her campaign trail, has won an easy victory over the opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
At 64, Droupadi Murmu, taking over from Ram Nath Kovind, will also be the youngest and India's first president to be born after Independence. (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President, at her residence in New Delhi, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In an interview in February 2016 to Doordarshan, Droupadi Murmu gave a glimpse into the tumultuous period of her life when she lost her son in 2009. 'I was devastated and suffered from depression. I spent sleepless nights after my son's death. It was when I visited Brahma Kumaris, I realised I had to move on and live for my two sons and daughter (Itishri Murmu - in photo),' Murmu had said. (Photo | PTI)
Droupadi Murmu's first steps in politics were taken in Rairangpur where she was a elected as BJP councillor in the Rairangpur Notified Area Council in 1997 and rose to being a minister in Odisha's BJD-BJP coalition government from 2000 to 2004. In 2015, she was appointed governor of Jharkhand and stayed in the post till 2021 (Photo | PTI)
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrate Droupadi Murmu's lead during counting of votes to elect the 15th President, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Born into a Santhal family, Droupadi Murmu is an excellent orator in Santhali and Odia languages. (Photo | PTI)
Celebration at Unit 2 Girls High School, where Draupadi Murmu completed her matriculation in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Artists belonging to Tiwa community hold photos of Droupadi Murmu, as she leads during counting of votes to elect the 15th President, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives finishing touch to a painting of Droupadi Murmu, who is India's first President from the tribal community, in Amritsar district. (Photo | PTI)
School children hold portrait of Droupadi Murmu at a classroom, in Surat. (Photo | PTI)
Tribal artists perform as they celebrate in anticipation of the results of Presidential Elections 2022 favouring Droupadi Murmu, near her residence in Rairangpur, Odisha. (Photo | PTI)
BJP party supporters celebrate as Draupadi Murmu leads the election. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Celebrations outside BJP state office in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi casts her vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
JKNC MP Farooq Abdullah during voting for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Former prime minister and MP Manmohan Singh arrives to cast his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
BJP MP Hema Malini flashes victory sign after casting her vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur casts her vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
