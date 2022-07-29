Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Students across India mark World Tiger Day

Published: 29th July 2022 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:47 PM  

Tiger Sangeeta with her cub inside her enclose, on International Tiger Day, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
On the occasion of International Tiger Day, check out some interesting pictures from India marking the event. IN PHOTO | Tiger Sangeeta with her cub inside her enclose, on International Tiger Day, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Students wear tiger face masks as they take part in an event to mark International Tiger Day, at a school in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Artists dressed as tigers ride an e-rickshaw to raise awareness for tiger conservation, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Students wear tiger face masks as they take part in an event to mark International Tiger Day, at a school in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Students dressed as tigers take part in a programme organised on the occasion of International Tiger Day, at a school in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
College students wearing masks form a human chain during a programme organised to raise awareness for tiger conservation, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Students take part in a programme organised on the eve of International Tiger Day, at a school, in Moradabad. (Photo | PTI)
