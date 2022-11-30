PHOTOS | Indo-US joint military exercises in full swing; kites and dogs get trained, too

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Expectation soaring in Argentina ahead of FIFA World Cup final
Afghanistan: Over dozen killed as oil tanker catches fire in Salang pass
Morality is a fluid concept, but it's dictated by dominant groups: CJI
'Hope is all we have', say residents of Ukraine's Avdiivka town amid frequent shelling
Kangana seeks nod to shoot 'Emergency' inside Parliament premises, likely to be disallowed
Young tribal woman murdered, chopped into pieces by husband in Jharkhand