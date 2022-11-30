Home Galleries Nation

PHOTOS | Indo-US joint military exercises in full swing; kites and dogs get trained, too

Published: 30th November 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:20 PM  

Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
Tapovan: Indian and US Army personnel seen during the Indo-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', in Tapovan, Uttarakhand, on November 30, 2022. It is happening close to the border with China. The 18th edition of the exercise commenced in Uttarakhand's Auli on 26 November. (Photos | PTI)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
The previous edition of 'Yudh Abhyas' was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, USA in October 2021. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' ('war training') is conducted annually between India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices, Tactics, Techniques and Procedures between the Armies of the two nations. (Photo | PTI)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
Tapovan: Indian and US Army personnel during a humanitarian and disaster relief exercise (HADR) amid the Indo-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', in Tapovan, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
A kite named 'Arjun' trained to prey on enemy drones was shown in action during the ongoing joint training exercise. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
The kite works to identify the location of the enemy's drone and destroy it in the air. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
The dog works to alert the Indian Army after hearing the sound of the drone. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
During the exercise, the Indian Army created situations to enable security forces to tackle the menace of drones coming from across the border to Indian areas in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
Several cases have been reported where drones coming from Pakistan side have dropped consignments of drugs, guns and money in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
The Indian Army troops carried out slithering operations from the Russian-origin Mi-17 helicopter during the exercise and they also displayed the unarmed combat skills of soldiers. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
US Army soldiers of the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers from the ASSAM Regiment are participating in the exercise. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
US Army soldiers with a puppy during the Indo-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', in Tapovan, Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
US Army soldiers with puppies during the Indo-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', in Tapovan, Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
Indian and US Army personnel during a humanitarian and disaster relief exercise (HADR) amid the Indo-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', in Tapovan, Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
The Yudh Abhyas is a 15-day-long exercise that will focus on high altitude and extremely cold climate warfare. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
The scope of the Field Training Exercise includes the validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions. (Photo | PTI)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
Brigadier Verma told The New Indian Express: “We have validated our columns for swift deployment which were integrated in nature to reach out to inaccessible areas and help out the needy to extricate from positions which are not reachable due to difficult locations using our skills our combat medicals and off course our logisticians to extricate them to safer places and move them to better tertiary hospitals' (Photo | PTI)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
The scope of the Field Training Exercise includes the validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, mountain warfare skills, casualty evacuation and combat medical aid in adverse terrain and climatic conditions. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
According to the Army, the joint exercise focuses on deploying an infantry battalion group in peacekeeping and disaster relief operations under the mandate of the US. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
The annual exercise, which is taking place less than 100 km from the LAC, will focus on peacekeeping and peace enforcement, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and various field exercises, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
US Army Specialist Solonko told The New Indian Express, “The beginning of the exercise was tough due to the high altitude but things have become better now.” We are exchanging the best practices and are trying to adopt whatever is best with the Indian Army and also are sharing that which is our strength, added Solonko. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
Indian and US Army personnel during a humanitarian and disaster relief exercise (HADR) amid the Indo-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', in Tapovan, Uttarakhand. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indo-US Armies joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas'
Indian and US Army personnel during a humanitarian and disaster relief exercise (HADR) amid the Indo-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas', in Tapovan, Uttarakhand. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
