IN PHOTOS | #MeToo: Political leaders extend support to wrestlers protesting against WFI chief

Published: 27th April 2023 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 07:21 PM  

India's top wrestlers returned to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 23 April and demanded that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. IN PIC: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik during a candle march in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Sangita Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on April 29, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaks at the protest site. (Photo | Express)
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the wrestlers demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh WFI chief over sexual harassment charges. The women wrestlers in their plea to the top court contended that despite filing complaints, the Delhi Police has failed to register the FIR. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers exercise near Jantar Mantar during their protest, in New Delhi. 'We will not budge from Jantar Mantar,' said Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, adding 'this fight will not stop'. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rashtriya Lok Dal Party leader Jayant Chaudhary with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangita Phogat and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on April 26 said, 'There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India and sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court.' (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others during the protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The wrestlers, surrounded by a huge posse of police personnel, also demanded that an FIR be lodged against the WFI boss, who has denied the allegations that first surfaced in January this year when grapplers had staged a 'sit-in' protest and demanded that federation be disbanded. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The wrestlers stated that after being 'sexually, emotionally, mentally, and physically' exploited by Singh and his close aids on numerous occasions, they have mustered up the courage to raise their voices against such acts and sat on protest at Jantar Mantar seeking appropriate action against the perpetrators. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers exercise at Jantar Mantar during their protest, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Wrestlers exercise at Jantar Mantar during their protest, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Wrestlers exercise at Jantar Mantar during their protest, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
sexual harassment Jantar Mantar metoo Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh wrestlers protests WFI chief
