Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Tearful scenes as Indians return home from war-hit Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'

Published: 28th April 2023 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 05:39 PM  

Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
Several batches of Indians are being brought back from strife-torn Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'. India is looking at rescuing more of its citizens from the African nation before the end of a tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force. IN PIC: Tamils evacuated from Sudan seen at Chennai airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
1 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
A C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought to Jeddah 392 Indians from Port Sudan in three flights on April 26, a day after an Indian Navy ship rescued 278 citizens from that country. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. IN PIC: Indians evacuated from Sudan seen at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
Biji Alappat, among the first batch of Keralites, who reached back home to the state this week from the African nation said life in Sudan had been peaceful for the past several years and he never ever thought there would be a fight between two army factions. IN PIC: Tamils evacuated from Sudan seen at Chennai airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
3 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
Chief Minister M K Stalin on April 26 had apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi that around 400 persons from Tamil Nadu were stranded in Sudan and the State government was ready to coordinate with the External Affairs Ministry for their expeditious evacuation. India has deployed its military planes and warships in the war-torn country. IN PIC: Indians evacuated from Sudan seen at Madurai airport. Express Photo.
4 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
On April 28, an IAF C-130J flight evacuated the 10th batch of 135 Indian passengers from Port Sudan to Jeddah after the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to extend their ceasefire amid ongoing violence in the capital Khartoum and the western Darfur region. IN PIC: Indians evacuated from Sudan seen at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
5 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan who is overseeing the rescue operations tweeted on April 28: 'Delighted to see off 362 Indians evacuated from Sudan on a flight bound for Bengaluru from Jeddah. Good number of these are from Hakki Pikki tribe.'(Photo | V Muraleedharan Twitter)
6 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
Indian nationals are still being taken in buses from interior parts of Sudan and from there, they are being carried to Jeddah on naval warships from Port Sudan. (Photo | Twitter@IAF_MCC)
7 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
A Tamil family evacuated from Sudan seen at Chennai airport after they arrived from Delhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
8 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted on Friday: 'Tenth batch of 326 Indian evacuees from Sudan reached Jeddah by INS TARKASH. Happy to receive them. They will be sent back to India soon.' IN PIC: Tamils evacuated from Sudan seen at Chennai airport.
9 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Indian evacuees from Sudan-OperationKaveri
Pre-packed snack boxes and refreshments were distributed among the passengers upon arrival. Dedicated counters were arranged at immigration for processing and clearance. Thermal checks were carried by APHO officers. Dedicated XBIS machines were also made operational for customs screening, a Mumbai official said, as quoted by agencies. IN PIC: Indians evacuated from Sudan seen at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
10 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudan SUDAN VIOLENCE Sudan war Operation Kaveri evacuated Indians rescued Indians
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp