Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Voters exercise franchise in Tripura assembly elections

Published: 16th February 2023 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:31 PM  

North Tripura: Voters show their identification cards as they wait to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Damchara in North Tripura district.
The northeastern state, where top leaders had stepped up their electoral spadework over the past few days, is set to witness a triangular fight this time, with the BJP-IPFT coalition seeking to retain supremacy, the Left-Congress combine looking to wrest power, and regional outfit Tipra Motha making its debut at the hustings after its stunning performance in the autonomous council polls. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Rajnagar.
Altogether 28.13 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise during the day in 3,337 polling stations of the northeastern state to determine the fate of 259 candidates, the CEO said. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala.
CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. He appealed to the people to 'brave all odds' and unitedly cast their votes for forming a new government that will create an atmosphere of democracy, peace and tranquility. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at a polling booth to cast his vote during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala.
Among the early voters was Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is contesting the polls from Town Bardowali constituency. He exuded confidence that the BJP will secure an absolute majority in the Assembly elections.(Photo | PTI)
5 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
BJP leader and former CM Biplab Deb shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections at Udaipur, in Gomti district.
BJP leader and former CM Biplab Deb shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections at Udaipur, in Gomti district. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
People from the Mizoram's Bru community, who resettled in Tripura, show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections.
People from the Mizoram's Bru community, who resettled in Tripura, show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Police personnel at the polling booth during the voting of the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, in Agartala on Thursday.
Police personnel at the polling booth during the voting of the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, in Agartala on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)
8 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Women poll officials collect EVMs and other election material for the Tripura Assembly elections.
Women poll officials collect EVMs and other election material for the Tripura Assembly elections. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Voters wait in the queue to cast their votes at the polling booth for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, in West Tripura on Thursday.
Voters wait in the queue to cast their votes at the polling booth for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023, in West Tripura on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)
10 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura elections Tripura Assembly elections poling
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp