IN PHOTOS | Northeast Assembly Elections: Meghalaya and Nagaland voters exercise franchise

Published: 27th February 2023 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 04:26 PM  

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) candidate from South Tura constituency Conrad K Sangma shows a thumbs-up sign as he waits in a queue to cast his vote for the State Assembly elections, at a polling booth, Tura, in West Garo Hills on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is contesting from the South Tura constituency, where he is pitted against militant-turned-politician Bernard Marak. The ruling National People's Party is fighting to retain power while the BJP, the Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are vying to bring about a change in government in Meghalaya. (Photo | PTI)
Former minister and National Peoples Party candidate Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh after casting her vote at a polling booth during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in Laitumkhrah in Meghalaya, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
An all-women polling Team accompanied by security personnel seen during the Meghalaya Assembly elections, in East Khasi Hills. (Photo | PTI)
Women polling team members seen ahead of Nagaland Assembly elections at the DC's Office, in Kohima, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Polling officials seen ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district, on Feb. 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Voters wait to cast their votes at the sole temporary polling station set up at a Leprosy centre in Nongpoh for 309 voters for the Meghalaya Assembly election 2023, in Ri Bhoi on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Meghalaya polling parties leave for their respective polling stations through the living root bridge in Nongria, Sohra. (Photo | PTI)
A tenuous ceasefire prevails in Nagaland for more than a decade now as peace talks are continuing with NSCN (IM) and other groups and the central government. (Photo | ANI)
In Nagaland, voting was largely peaceful, however, stone pelting and blank firing caused tension in the Bhandari assembly constituency in Wokha district. (Photo | ANI)
Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region. (Photo | PTI)
In Meghalaya, polling could not be held in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh. (Photo | ANI)
In Meghalaya, thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women, with the largest number of 10 being fielded by the Congress. (Photo | PTI)
Of the total 3,419 polling stations in Meghalaya, 120 are all women-managed polling stations. (Photo | PTI)
Counting of votes from Monday's election for these two states will happen on March 2 along with Tripura's. PTI)
