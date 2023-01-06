IN PHOTOS | Cold wave grips Delhi

Cold to severe cold conditions are very likely in many pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during 1st half of the next week, in a few places over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan and Bihar during the next 48 hours, as per IMD. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

8 / 10