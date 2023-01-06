Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Cold wave grips Delhi

Published: 06th January 2023 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:05 PM  

Delhi recorded a cold wave for the second consecutive day on Friday, with the minimum temperature at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi plunging to a numbing 1.8 degrees Celsius. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
According to a senior India Meteorological Department official, there will be some relief from the cold weather under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, which is likely to affect northwest India starting Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A dense layer of fog persisted over northwest India, and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country, hitting road, rail and air traffic movement. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bad weather conditions delayed around 30 flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and at least 26 trains reaching Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IAF bandsmen during a rehearsal for the Republic Parade 2023 at the Kartavya Path during a cold and foggy morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IAF bandsmen during a rehearsal for the Republic Parade 2023 at the Kartavya Path during a cold and foggy morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
A sewadar cleans the sacred pond at the Golden Temple amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
Cold to severe cold conditions are very likely in many pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during 1st half of the next week, in a few places over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours and in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan and Bihar during the next 48 hours, as per IMD. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Homeless people wrapped in a blanket sleep on the pavement on a cold winter day, in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
197 night shelters have been arranged for the homeless people of Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
