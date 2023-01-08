Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Joshimath crisis: The sinking town in Uttarakhand

Published: 08th January 2023 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 09:33 PM  

Uttarkhand_07011-pti01_07_2023_000018b
There are a total of 4,500 buildings in Joshimath and 610 of these have developed huge cracks, making them unfit for habitation. (Photo | PTI)
Uttarkhand_07011-pti01_07_2023_000019a
More than 60 families living in uninhabitable houses have been evacuated to temporary relief centres. Considering the extent of the damage, at least 90 more families will have to be evacuated as soon as possible. (Photo | PTI)
Uttarkhand_07011-pti01_07_2023_000020b
The state government will pay Rs 4,000 per month for up to six months to those who want to move to rented accommodations. (Photo | PTI)
Uttarkhand_06011-pti01_06_2023_000279b
A variety of factors both anthropogenic and natural have led to the subsidence of Joshimath, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Kalachand Sain said. (Photo | PTI)
Uttarkhand_06011-pti01_06_2023_000286a
561 houses in different areas of the town have developed cracks, including 153 in Ravigram, 127 in Gandhinagar, 71 in Manoharbagh, 52 in Singhdhar, 50 in Parsari, 29 in Upper Bazar, 27 in Suneel, 28 in Marwadi and 24 in Lower Bazar. (Photo | PTI)
Pushkar_Singh_Dhami_07011-pti01_07_2023_000083b
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the sinking Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground. He met the affected people and assured them of all help. (Photo | PTI)
Pushkar_Singh_Dhami_07011-pti01_07_2023_000116a
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited the affected areas in Joshimath on Saturday, held a meeting with officials here after returning and asked them to relax norms to expedite relief operations. (Photo | PTI)
Uttarkhand_07011-pti01_07_2023_000140a
The CM met the team of officials and experts who have been camping in the town since Thursday and took their feedback on the evacuation exercise. (Photo | PTI)
Uttarkhand_06011-pti01_06_2023_000012b
Landslide in the Joshimath of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. CThe National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun have been asked to conduct a study of Joshimath through satellite imagery and submit a detailed report with photographs. (Photo | PTI)
