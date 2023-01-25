IN PHOTOS | Glimpses of the tableaux at India's Republic Day Parade 2023

During India's 74th Republic Day parade, 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade with 'Nari Shakti' as the theme for majority of the floats. This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed 'Kartavya Path' last year.(Maharashtra's tableau is pictured.) (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

1 / 13