IN PHOTOS | Glimpses of the tableaux at India's Republic Day Parade 2023

Published: 25th January 2023 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 11:29 AM  

During India's 74th Republic Day parade, 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade with 'Nari Shakti' as the theme for majority of the floats. This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed 'Kartavya Path' last year.(Maharashtra's tableau is pictured.) (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Jammu and Kashmir has portrayed the cave shrine of Amarnath on its tableau with the theme 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' while showcasing the resurgence in tourism in the last couple of years. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Tamil Nadu's tableau is pictured. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
West Bengal will depict the famous Durga Puja of Kolkata, which was included in UNESCO'S Intangible Cultural Heritage List, to highlight women's empowerment in its tableau. There will be terracotta pieces too to showcase art and culture of the state. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Karnataka's tableau will highlight the achievements of these Padmashree Award winning women - Sulagitti Narasamma (performed over 20,000 traditional deliveries free of charge over 70 years), 'Vriksha Maate' Tulsi Gowda Halakki (she raised and nurtured over 30,000 plants). and Salumarada Timmakka (who planted and watered 8000 trees along the state highway). (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Six tableaux from Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Home Affairs (Central Armed Police Forces), Ministry of Home Affairs (Narcotics Control Bureau), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (Central Public Works Department), Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (Indian Council Agriculture Research) will also be on display, showcasing the works and achievements in the last few years. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttar Pradesh's tableau depicts Lord Ram and Goddess Sita being welcomed by the people of Ayodhya on their return from exile. 'The side panels of the tableau depict Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya and a big 'Deepotsav Dwar' has been erected. It also has a sculpture of Maha Rishi Vasishtha,' an Uttar Pradesh government official said. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's tableau based on the Sankranti harvest festival theme is pictured. The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue, and the government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses, defence ministry officials said. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Other states and Union Territories which have been selected to showcase their tableaux on the Katavya Path on January 26 include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Kerala's tableau is pictured. “The statue of Karthyayani amma who passed a literacy examination with top marks at the age of 96 and who is also the recipient of the Narishakthi Award will be displayed on the tractor side, while a statue of national award winner Nanchiamma will be displayed on the trailer side,” said Sini K Thomas, team leader and nodal officer of the tableau. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The tableau of Gujarat depicts renewable energy production in the state and the cultural heritage of the region. Its front showcases a girl wearing a Kutchi dress, holding the 'sun' in one hand and a 'paper wheel' in another, representing solar and wind energy. The village of Modhera, famous for its Sun Temple being India's first round-the-clock solar-powered village has also been showcased in the tableau. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
International Gita Mahotsav is the theme of Haryana's tableau for this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path and will depict a large 'Virat Swaroop' statue of Lord Krishna as described in the Bhagavad Gita. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Assam's tableau proudly showcases the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan and its cultural landmarks, including the famous Kamakhya Temple. The central government last year had celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom General. Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
