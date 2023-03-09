Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Kochi gasps for breath as fumes continue at Brahmapuram dumpyard post inferno

Published: 09th March 2023 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 03:04 PM  

Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
For the past week, residents of Kochi and its suburbs have been living in a virtual gas chamber — enveloped by smoke from the massive fires that first broke out at the Brahamapuram waste treatment plant on March 2. A high-level meeting decided not to allow plastic to be transported to the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
1 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
The meeting, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the chair, also voted to treat organic waste at the source. It approved the Kerala State Pollution Control Board’s proposal that the Kochi corporation should collect plastic waste from its limits, segregate it and hand it over to either the Clean Kerala Company or recyclers. The segregation will be done at the civic body’s 21 health circles (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
2 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Kochi Corporation secretary to inform it about the implementation of immediate, short and long-term measures at the Brahmapuram plant and also on improving source collection, handling, and disposal of solid waste. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
3 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
The toxic air has left hundreds complaining of severe health issues, and experts are sounding the alert. Undoubtedly, the Brahmapuram fire outbreak has triggered respiratory-related health issues among people, said Indian Medical Association, Kochi, president Dr Sreenivasa Kamath. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
4 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
Serious allegations of rampant corruption are being hurled at the CPM-led Kochi corporation for awarding the bio-mining contract to Bengaluru-based firm Zonta Infratech. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
5 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
Sunitha Dixon, public works chairman of the corporation, put the corruption figure associated with the plant at Rs 10 crore. “Zonta Infratech is owned by the son-in-law of senior CPM leader Vaikom Viswan. Over the last two years, the corporation has paid Rs 10 crore to the contractor, who has not done any work. Councillors used to get agitated at council meetings whenever I sought a report on the work being carried out at Brahmapuram,” she said. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
6 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
The other major scam at Brahampuram is the plastic waste collection. For over a decade, the Kochi Corporation has not invited tenders for plastic waste collection and instead entrusted the work to a private firm, Bharat Private Limited. Councillors claimed that the firm collects only good plastic and dumps the remaining at the site. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
7 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
Even though the fire appears to be extinguished, huge amounts of smoke was still rising from the waste mound. Officials had maintained that such incidents happen every year around this time due to the extreme heat. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
8 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
Observing that the Brahmapuram plant was worse than a dumpsite, the Kerala High Court on March 13, directed the Kochi corporation secretary to submit a detailed chronology of the decisions that led to the passing over of the facility’s responsibility to a third-party agency. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
9 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant fire Kochi
The newly appointed district collector N S K Umesh, who appeared online, informed the court that the situation in Brahmapuram was under control with over 95% of the fire extinguished. There is improvement in air quality near the site, neighbourhood and in the city, said the collector, adding that he visited the plant recently and saw that the fire was totally extinguished in all seven sectors. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
10 / 10
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi fire Brahmapuram Brahmapuram waste plant fire
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp