IN PHOTOS | Kochi gasps for breath as fumes continue at Brahmapuram dumpyard post inferno

Sunitha Dixon, public works chairman of the corporation, put the corruption figure associated with the plant at Rs 10 crore. “Zonta Infratech is owned by the son-in-law of senior CPM leader Vaikom Viswan. Over the last two years, the corporation has paid Rs 10 crore to the contractor, who has not done any work. Councillors used to get agitated at council meetings whenever I sought a report on the work being carried out at Brahmapuram,” she said. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

6 / 10