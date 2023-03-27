Home Galleries Nation

PHOTOS | Congress leaders, supporters across India take out 'Satyagraha' march in support of Rahul Gandhi

Published: 27th March 2023 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 08:02 PM  

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with fellow opposition MPs address the media after a protest march over the Adani Group issue, at Vijay Chowk. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
Congress workers across the country organised 'Sankalp Satyagraha' to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge lashing out at the ruling BJP and asking why it is pained if fugitives such as Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi are criticised. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said a martyred prime minister's son, who walked thousands of kilometres for national unity, can never insult the country. She was referring to her father and late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated in 1991. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
Congress councillors protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, as they arrive at the GCC budget 2023-24 session held at Ripon building, in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala with CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, B K Hariprasad, and others protest alleging central government suppressing their leader Rahul Gandhi and killing democracy, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
Congress supporters during the party's 'Satyagraha' against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy along with Senior Congress leaders protest at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
Congress supporters stage a protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | Udayashankar S, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
Congress party members protest at Tatabad in Coimbatore on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
Youth Congress activists during a protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Congress-SankalpSatyagraha-RahulGandhi-Protest
KPCC President K Sudhakaran MP and Shashi Tharoor MP at the satyagraha organised by Congress at Gandhi Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
