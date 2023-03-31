Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Indore tragedy: 36 dead as roof of temple stepwell caves in, traps people

Published: 31st March 2023 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 06:30 PM  

Indore temple stepwell roof collapse tragedy
A concrete slab-roof covering an ancient stepwell caved in during the Ram Navami celebration at the Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev Temple in Indore's Patel Nagar area, on Thursday, 30 March 2023 at 11 am. 36 people lost their lives and several sustained injuries. (Photo | AP)
1 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Indore temple stepwell roof collapse tragedy
Witnesses said a large crowd of devotees had thronged the temple to perform a fire ritual and celebrate the festival for the deity Rama. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Indore temple stepwell roof collapse tragedy
After the retrieval of 21 more bodies early morning today, the total death toll from Thursday’s tragedy rose to 36. With the recovery of another body, identified as that of 53-year-old old Sunil Solanki, the official death toll is now 36. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Indore temple stepwell roof collapse tragedy
Dozens of people fell into the muddy water when the well’s cover collapsed. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Indore temple stepwell roof collapse tragedy
Nearly 140 rescuers, including army personnel, used ropes and ladders to pull the bodies from the well after pumping out the water. A narrow path and debris in the well made the task difficult. (Photo | AP)
5 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Indore temple stepwell roof collapse tragedy
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with the injured including twin sisters at a private hospital. He then visited the tragedy site to take stock of the rescue operations carried out by the Indian Army in association with the National Disaster Response Fund and State Disaster Emergency Response Force teams. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Indore temple stepwell roof collapse tragedy
A magisterial probe has already been instituted to probe the mishap. A criminal case u/s 304 IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered at the Juni Indore police station, against the chairman and secretary of the private trust which managed the affairs at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhoolelal Temple. (Photo | AP)
7 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Indore temple stepwell roof collapse tragedy
Kin carry bodies of victims of the accident in Indore. (Photo | AP)
8 / 8
facebook twitter pinterest
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Indore accident Indore temple stepwell collapse Indore temple accident Indore temple stepwell roof
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp