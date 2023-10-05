Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Flash floods in Sikkim kill at least 14, leave more than 100 missing

Published: 05th October 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 07:55 PM  

Flash floods in Sikkim
A sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River, which was compounded by the release of water from a dam, leading to 23 Army personnel being washed away in the early hours of October 4. (Photo | AP)
A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River basin. The incident also resulted in the breach of the Chungthang dam, a crucial component of the 1,200-megawatt (MW) Teesta Stage III Hydro Electric Project, the largest hydropower project in the state. (Photo | AP)
102 people were missing and state government officials said 14 people died in the floods. (Photo | AP)
A glacial lake outburst flood occurred in parts of Lhonak Lake, leading to a rapid rise in water levels with very high velocities downstream along the Teesta River Basin in the early hours of October 4. (Photo | AP)
More than 2,000 people were rescued after Wednesday’s floods. 26 relief camps have been set up for more than 22,000 people impacted by the floods. (Photo | AP)
The army is extending medical aid and phone connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in north Sikkim, the army statement said. (Photo | AP)
Eleven bridges were washed away by the floodwaters, which also hit pipelines and damaged or destroyed more than 270 houses in four districts. (Photo | AP)
GLOFs occur when lakes formed by melting glaciers suddenly burst open. This can happen due to various reasons, such as excessive water accumulation in the lake or triggers like earthquakes. When the lake bursts, it releases an enormous volume of water all at once, causing flash floods downstream. (Photo | AP)
