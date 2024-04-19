Nation

IN PICS |Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Citizens cast their votes across the state

Narikuravar community members waiting in queue to cast their votes in Pallavaram, Chennai.
Narikuravar community members waiting in queue to cast their votes in Pallavaram, Chennai.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read
Senior citizens show her fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote in Tiruchy.
Senior citizens show her fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
A first time voter shows her fingers marked with indelible ink after casting her vote in Chennai.
A first time voter shows her fingers marked with indelible ink after casting her vote in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin cast his vote in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin cast his vote in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
A group of tribes from Thalamokkai settlement at Kothagiri block arrived at Jammanarai polling station to cast their vote by their own transport due to wild animal movement in Nilgirs district on Friday.
A group of tribes from Thalamokkai settlement at Kothagiri block arrived at Jammanarai polling station to cast their vote by their own transport due to wild animal movement in Nilgirs district on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Tribes from Kothagiri block cast their vote at Kotada polling station in Nilgirs district.
Tribes from Kothagiri block cast their vote at Kotada polling station in Nilgirs district.(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
A senior citizen arrives at the polling booth to cast his vote, in Tiruchy.
A senior citizen arrives at the polling booth to cast his vote, in Tiruchy.(Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu
Lok Sabha elections
Elections 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com