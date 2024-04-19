IN PICS |Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Citizens cast their votes across the state

Senior citizens show her fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
A first time voter shows her fingers marked with indelible ink after casting her vote in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin cast his vote in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
A group of tribes from Thalamokkai settlement at Kothagiri block arrived at Jammanarai polling station to cast their vote by their own transport due to wild animal movement in Nilgirs district on Friday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Tribes from Kothagiri block cast their vote at Kotada polling station in Nilgirs district.(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
A senior citizen arrives at the polling booth to cast his vote, in Tiruchy.(Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)