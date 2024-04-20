IN PICS | Assam's Deori tribal women cast votes during the Lok Sabha polls

Deori tribal women arrive to cast their vote during the first round of polling of India's national election in Jorhat, India, Friday, April 19, 2024.(Photo | AP)
The first phase of Lok Sabha Elections concluded on April 19, marking the commencement of the world's largest democratic exercise. Voting was held in 5 seats of Assam, recording more than 70% voter turn out in 1st phase.
(Photo | AP)
The Deori tribe is an indigenous community primarily found in the northeastern region of India, particularly in the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
(Photo | AP)
The Deori society is organized into clans or "Khels," each headed by a chief known as "Gaonbura."
(Photo | AP)
The Deori ethnic group are mainly divided into four clans, namely Dibongia, Borgoya, Tengaponiya and Pator-goya.
(Photo | AP)
The community follows a patriarchal social structure where lineage and descent are traced through the male line. Traditionally, decision-making within the community is collective and guided by elders.
(Photo | AP)
The word Deori is derived from Sanskrit word Devagrihik. The meaning of Deori is the people who know Deo or Gods or Goddess and worship with devotion “De” means God, “U” means offering and “Ri” means manner or system. Those who know the proceedings of the Puja, and perform sacrifice before the deities are called Deoris.
(Photo | AP)
Industrial development in the Deori territory is very limited. This is primarily due to the fact that eastern India is somewhat isolated from the rest of the country
A Deori tribal woman shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote during the first round of polling.(Photo | AP)
(Photo | AP)
Deori people have been primarily involved in agriculture, with rice cultivation being a major occupation. They also engage in other traditional crafts such as handloom weaving, pottery, and bamboo crafts.
Deori tribal women dance before preparing a feast in Jorhat.(Photo | AP)