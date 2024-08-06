Wayanad Landslides: One week on, recovery and rehabilitation face major hurdles

With the search operations in Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in the final phase, rehabilitation of those affected by the catastrophic landslides is the major challenge ahead for the authorities..Currently, 889 people — from 274 families — who were rescued or evacuated from the disaster-stricken areas are housed in eight relief camps in Meppadi..Though the state government has announced plans to establish a township in a secure area for those affected, identifying suitable land for the purpose could well prove to be a daunting task..Meanwhile, even a week after the tragedy, confusion prevails on the exact number of deceased, though official records put the toll at 226..Around 200 people are still missing. Also, the exact loss and extent of the disaster are yet to be estimated. .The search teams recovered six more bodies from the Vellarmala village office area and near the Punnapuzha river in Chooralmala..Meanwhile, officials said a rehabilitation scheme modelled on the Puthumala project is being considered..However, residents said the 2019 landslide, which claimed 17 lives, remains a haunting memory, with many promises still unfulfilled..So far, rescue workers have recovered 150 bodies from Wayanad and 76 from Nilambur. A total of 181 body parts have been recovered -- 24 from Wayanad and 157 from Nilambur..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest