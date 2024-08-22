IN PICS | 'What is the story behind Vijay's party flag?'

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay unveiled his party flag and released the flag anthem at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai.
Vijay unveiled his party flag amidst loud cheers of those gathered. Subsequently, he hoisted the party flag in a newly erected mast and unveiled a plaque to mark the event.
He also administered a pledge to all the functionaries who attended the event to tread on the path of democracy, secularism and social justice to always work for the welfare of the people.
Functionaries of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkham (TVMI) - the actor’s fan club, gathered at the headquarters for the event.
The flag features three horizontal segments with the top and bottom in a shade of maroon and the middle one in yellow.
The yellow band at the centre has two elephants facing each other with a Siris flower enclosed in a maroon circle at the centre. The flower, known as Vaagai in Tamil, is believed to signify victory.
The pledge administered by Vijay read that the person taking the pledge will always respect the sacrifice of all those from Tamil soil who fought for the country in the freedom struggle and people’s rights.
He also pledged to work towards the objective for which many lost their lives in the struggle to safeguard Tamil language.
During his address, Vijay said that the fans should hoist the flag at their houses after getting due permission from the authorities concerned. He further added that there is a story behind the flag and he will disclose it at an appropriate time.