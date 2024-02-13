IN PICS | 'Delhi Chalo': Farmers protest march meets tear gas, barbed wire at Punjab-Haryana border
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha begun marching towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
The farmers from the villages of Punjab had begun their march towards the national capital from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib via the Shambhu border on Tuesday after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands remained inconclusive.
(Photo | PTI)
A worker installs barbed wire near Tikri border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday decried the heavy barricading along the borders of Punjab and Haryana in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, saying the state borders have been turned into "international borders".(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The Haryana Police fired tear gas shells when a group of youth, who were part of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, tried to break barricades set up at the Shambhu border in Ambala.(Photo | PTI)
Security arrangements at Ghazipur border in view of farmers Delhi Chalo march, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The Haryana government has also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in as many as 15 districts, prohibiting the assembly of five or more people and banning any kind of demonstration or march with tractor trolleys.(Photo | PTI)
Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Sirhaul toll plaza amid restrictions in the view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo march.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers at Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Ambala.(Photo | PTI)
Farmers move away after police fired teargas shell to disperse them during their 'Delhi Chalo' march at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, near Patiala, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.(Photo | PTI)
Many farmers, along with their tractor trolleys, began the march around 10 am from Fatehgarh Sahib and are moving towards Delhi via the Shambhu border.(Photo | EPS)
Heightened security has been set up at Delhi's Singhu border by the police using barricades wrapped with barbed wire to block the protestors.(Photo | EPS)
Concrete walls filled with more barbed wire have been erected at the Punjab and Haryana borders. (Photo | EPS)