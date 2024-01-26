IN PHOTOS: 75th Republic Day parade showcases grand tableaux; Macron graces occasion as chief guest
This year witnessed a grand display of its women power, military might and rich cultural heritage at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron riding in a special presidential carriage arrives at the Kartavya Path for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
The presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard "Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak". The President's Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.PTI
This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the "Angrakshak' have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.PTI
Central Public Works Department (CPWD) tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Shekhar Yadav, EPS
Jharkhand tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Meghalaya tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Odisha tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Maharashtra tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Andhra Pradesh tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
In another first, the parade was heralded by over 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments such as sankh, naadswaram and nagada instead of traditional military bands kickstarting the celebrations.Shekhar Yadav, EPS
Tamil Nadu tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Shekhar Yadav, EPS
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. PTI
PM Narendra Modi acknowledges the crowd as he leaves after the 75th Republic Day function, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
The armed forces displayed an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment such as missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.Shekhar Yadav, EPS
For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent marched down the Kartavya Path, reflecting the country's growing 'Nari Shakti' (women power).Shekhar Yadav, EPS
Telangana tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Gujarat tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. PTI
Rajasthan tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Ladakh tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Manipur tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Uttar Pradesh tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Ministry of External Affairs tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. PTI
Haryana tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology tableau on display during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
Prime Minister Modi pays homage at the National War Memorial on the 75th Republic Day, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. PTI
An Indian Army's Bihar regiment band contingent marches past during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
School students performing at the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.PTI
SSB women personnel on motorcycles during the 75th Republic Day parade, at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. PTI