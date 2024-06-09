Narendra Damodardas Modi takes oath for the third consecutive term as the PM

Modi becomes only the second prime minister to be elected to three consecutive terms. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu greets PM-designate Narendra Modi on his arrival to take oath for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
The country’s first post-independence leader, Jawaharlal Nehru, ruled India for 17 years following its 1947 independence from Britain.(Photo | PTI)
Foreign dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)
NSA Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra (L) ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi(Photo | PTI)