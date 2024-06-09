Nation

Narendra Damodardas Modi takes oath for the third consecutive term as the PM

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Modi becomes only the second prime minister to be elected to three consecutive terms.
Modi becomes only the second prime minister to be elected to three consecutive terms. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu greets PM-designate Narendra Modi on his arrival to take oath for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
President Droupadi Murmu greets PM-designate Narendra Modi on his arrival to take oath for the third consecutive term, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
The country’s first post-independence leader, Jawaharlal Nehru, ruled India for 17 years following its 1947 independence from Britain.
The country’s first post-independence leader, Jawaharlal Nehru, ruled India for 17 years following its 1947 independence from Britain.(Photo | PTI)
Foreign dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, in New Delhi.
Foreign dignitaries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)
NSA Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra (L) ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra (L) ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi for the 3rd consecutive term, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi(Photo | PTI)
(Photo | PTI)
(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
