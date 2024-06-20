IN PICS | Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll climbs to 35

Grief looms over the town of Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, about 240 km from the state capital of Chennai, as the death toll rose to 34, and is likely to go up, after Wednesday's hooch tragedy.
People gathered outside Kallakurichi Government Hospital.(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
Most of the victims are daily-wage workers. They cannot afford Indian Made Foreign Liquor sold in Tasmac (The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlets. Hence, they depend on spurious liquor which comes at a cheaper price.
The victims had consumed illicit liquor sold in two huts and fell ill. Three people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy.
The local people complained that the illicit liquor sale has been rampant in the place. Police failed to take action against the illicit liquor sellers, they said.
Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure comprehensive investigation and the government transferred Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath while Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena was suspended.
A laboratory test showed the presence of deadly methanol in the arrack samples.
The government announced an inquiry commission and also an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.
AIADMK general secretary and the leader of the opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday alleged that the DMK government failed to take action on wide prevalence of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district despite his party’s Kallakurichi MLA M. Senthilkumar raising the issue multiple times.