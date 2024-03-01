Nation

IN PICS | Bengaluru cafe blast, 4 injured

One of the four injured individuals was a customer, while the others were employees.
The blast, that took place at the bustling Rameshwaram cafe in Kundalahalli, injured four people, including a woman.
The blast, that took place at the bustling Rameshwaram cafe in Kundalahalli, injured four people, including a woman.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
Online Desk
Updated on
1 min read
The blast was caused by the setting off an improvised explosive device, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The blast was caused by the setting off an improvised explosive device, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
Siddaramaiah said a man was seen on CCTV footage leaving a bag near the restroom at the cafe.
Siddaramaiah said a man was seen on CCTV footage leaving a bag near the restroom at the cafe. (Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
The incident took place on Friday afternoon at where a large number of customers were having lunch.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon at where a large number of customers were having lunch.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
According to sources, one of the four injured individuals was a customer, while the others were employees.
According to sources, one of the four injured individuals was a customer, while the others were employees.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
The device was a low-power bomb and may not have been aimed at causing extensive fatalities, the CM said.
The device was a low-power bomb and may not have been aimed at causing extensive fatalities, the CM said.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
A bomb squad, forensic team and police reached the scene to collect evidence. According to sources, the entire area has been sealed and traffic restrictions in the area have been imposed.
A bomb squad, forensic team and police reached the scene to collect evidence. According to sources, the entire area has been sealed and traffic restrictions in the area have been imposed.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
Bengaluru blast
bengaluru cafe
Rameshwaram cafe

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com