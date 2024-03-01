IN PICS | Bengaluru cafe blast, 4 injured

The blast was caused by the setting off an improvised explosive device, said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
Siddaramaiah said a man was seen on CCTV footage leaving a bag near the restroom at the cafe. (Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
The incident took place on Friday afternoon at where a large number of customers were having lunch.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
According to sources, one of the four injured individuals was a customer, while the others were employees.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
The device was a low-power bomb and may not have been aimed at causing extensive fatalities, the CM said.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)
A bomb squad, forensic team and police reached the scene to collect evidence. According to sources, the entire area has been sealed and traffic restrictions in the area have been imposed.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J)