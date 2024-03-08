Nation

Puducherry girl murder: Protesters demand stringent punishment for the culprits

The 12-hour bandh affected several people who had to go for work, patients visiting JIPMER and other govt hospitals in the morning.
Puducherry girl murder: Protesters demand stringent punishment for the culprits
(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
Online Desk
Updated on
3 min read
(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

The 12-hour bandh called by opposition AIADMK and the INDIA bloc to condemn the failure of Puducherry government in preventing the murder of a minor girl impacted normal life.

(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

The nine-year-old girl, whose body was found dumped in a drain near her residence at Solai Nagar in Puducherry on Tuesday, March 5, was sexually assaulted before she was murdered.

(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

As protests broke out over the ghastly crime across the region on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Rangasamy met the parents of the girl and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family.

(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan promised to set up a fast-track court to dispense justice expeditiously.

(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

The girl was laid to rest at a burial ground in Vaithikuppam on Thursday in the presence of a large gathering of the public. 

(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

Leaders and cadres of the AIADMK led by its state secretary A Anbalgan courted arrest at the Odiansalai segment when they staged a road roko demanding strong action against the accused on March 8, Friday.

Anbalagan told reporters that the territorial government had failed to tackle the menace of drugs in the Union Territory.

(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

Leaders and cadres of the Congress, the DMK and other parties of INDIA block staged a demo at the Pattanikadi junction to demand a stringent punishment for the accused.

Senior police officers camped at various points to ensure that there was no disturbance of law and order.
Senior police officers camped at various points to ensure that there was no disturbance of law and order.(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

PCC President and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Leader of Opposition in Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Siva, CPI State Secretary A M Saleem, CPM state Secretary R Rajangam, MLAs of Congress and DMK and a host of functionaries of the parties were arrested when they attempted to barge inside Raj Nivas forcibly.

(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
All privately operated buses and autos and tempos went off the roads.
All privately operated buses and autos and tempos went off the roads.(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
Vegetable vendors and fish sellers also did not ply their trade.
Vegetable vendors and fish sellers also did not ply their trade.(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
The bus terminus in neighbouring Orleanpet wore a deserted look with services stopped.
The bus terminus in neighbouring Orleanpet wore a deserted look with services stopped.(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
People were left stranded at several bus stands due to the lack of both government and private buses. 
People were left stranded at several bus stands due to the lack of both government and private buses. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
Puducherry girl murder
Pondicherry girl murder

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com