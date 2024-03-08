Puducherry girl murder: Protesters demand stringent punishment for the culprits

The 12-hour bandh called by opposition AIADMK and the INDIA bloc to condemn the failure of Puducherry government in preventing the murder of a minor girl impacted normal life.
The nine-year-old girl, whose body was found dumped in a drain near her residence at Solai Nagar in Puducherry on Tuesday, March 5, was sexually assaulted before she was murdered.
As protests broke out over the ghastly crime across the region on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Rangasamy met the parents of the girl and announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family.
Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan promised to set up a fast-track court to dispense justice expeditiously.
The girl was laid to rest at a burial ground in Vaithikuppam on Thursday in the presence of a large gathering of the public.
Leaders and cadres of the AIADMK led by its state secretary A Anbalgan courted arrest at the Odiansalai segment when they staged a road roko demanding strong action against the accused on March 8, Friday.
Anbalagan told reporters that the territorial government had failed to tackle the menace of drugs in the Union Territory.
Leaders and cadres of the Congress, the DMK and other parties of INDIA block staged a demo at the Pattanikadi junction to demand a stringent punishment for the accused.
PCC President and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Leader of Opposition in Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Siva, CPI State Secretary A M Saleem, CPM state Secretary R Rajangam, MLAs of Congress and DMK and a host of functionaries of the parties were arrested when they attempted to barge inside Raj Nivas forcibly.