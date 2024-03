IN PICS | Devotees across the globe celebrate Easter with early morning prayers

Christian around the world celebrates Easter commemorating the day when according to Christian tradition Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem two millennia ago. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

Easter prayer at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)









Christian families remember their loved ones by lighting candles and putting flowers on their graves, in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)









A kid lights a candle at a grave on the eve of Easter, in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)









Easter prayer at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)