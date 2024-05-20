Nation

IN PICS | A gleaming PM Modi in an Odisha night

IN PICS | A gleaming PM Modi in an Odisha night
(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP state office in Bhubaneswar, on May 20, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP state office in Bhubaneswar, on May 20, 2024.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reasserted that there was a strong undercurrent for the BJP in Odisha and people have made up their mind for a change of government in Odisha.

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

 “I have long experience in organisational matters, election management and contesting elections. I am always on the ground and with the people. I can’t be remote-controlled,” Modi said.

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

“I could see the undercurrent in favour of BJP even during my official visits to the state before the elections were declared. I could see that there was a new wind for change in Odisha,” Modi said.

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Modi arrived on his third visit to Odisha to campaign for the BJP in the ongoing simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said people should not believe in the false propaganda of Opposition political parties.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said people should not believe in the false propaganda of Opposition political parties.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

 “You must remain alert and not get swayed by the false propaganda of these parties. You should go by the achievements and development programmes of the BJD government for the last 24 years,” Naveen Patnaik said.

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Odisha chief minister said as promised by him, people would not have to pay electricity bills if the BJD is elected to power again.

Narendra Modi
Naveen Patnaik Chief Minister Odisha
Elections 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com