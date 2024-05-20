IN PICS | A gleaming PM Modi in an Odisha night

“I have long experience in organisational matters, election management and contesting elections. I am always on the ground and with the people. I can’t be remote-controlled,” Modi said.
“I could see the undercurrent in favour of BJP even during my official visits to the state before the elections were declared. I could see that there was a new wind for change in Odisha,” Modi said.
Modi arrived on his third visit to Odisha to campaign for the BJP in the ongoing simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly on Sunday evening.
“You must remain alert and not get swayed by the false propaganda of these parties. You should go by the achievements and development programmes of the BJD government for the last 24 years,” Naveen Patnaik said.
Odisha chief minister said as promised by him, people would not have to pay electricity bills if the BJD is elected to power again.