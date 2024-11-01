IN PICS | Delhi records its most polluted Diwali in three years

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 330, compared to 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The national capital's AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 362 at 9 am on Friday.
(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
In an effort to combat the spike in pollution during and after Diwali, the Delhi government had enforced a comprehensive ban on firecrackers for the fifth consecutive year, prohibiting their manufacture, storage, sale and use.
(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Despite these efforts, there was large-scale flouting of the restrictions in neighbourhoods across Delhi.