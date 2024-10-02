IAF to hold mega airshow over Chennai's Marina Beach skies on Oct 6

Celebrating its 92nd anniversary, the Indian Air Force is set to host an air show in the skies over Chennai, on 6th October 2024.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IAF Day is celebrated on October 8 every year.
Seventy-two aircraft including frontline fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will carry out a diverse range of acrobatic manoeuvres and formations over the iconic Marina Beach in Chennai.
This year's event is based on the theme 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena -- Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar' (potent, powerful, and self-reliant). The theme would highlight the force's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's airspace.
The air show will feature performances by the lAF's elite teams Akash Ganga, renowned for its skydiving prowess, the Suryakiran aerobatic team and the Sarang helicopter display team, known for stunning aerial choreography.
The IAF will be showcasing flypast and aerial displays by a wide range of aircraft from its inventory, including indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand and heritage aircraft such as Dakota and Harvard.
The grand display at the iconic Marina Beach will start at 11 AM on October 6, 2024.
The last such airshow was carried out over Sangam area in Prayagraj on October 8 last year.