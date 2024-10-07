IAF Air Show 2024: Severe mismanagement leads to chaos at Chennai's Marina Beach

The massive crowd that showed up on Sunday to witness the IAF’s air show at the Marina Beach, was largely left stranded amid dangerous congestion and noon-time heat once the spectacle concluded..Five people who attended the air show at Marina Beach died from suspected dehydration. They collapsed while returning from the event and were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. .Public transport, particularly the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) stations, were flooded with thousands of commuters trying to make their way home..Despite the Chennai Metro Rail increasing train frequency on key routes, it struggled to manage the sudden rush of passengers. .Over 300 people fainted during the event, with hospital sources reporting that around 43 were treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital..Around 200 people were administered first aid at the venue by emergency staff and a few others were rushed to other hospitals including the Government Royapettah hospital..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest