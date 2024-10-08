Election results 2024: BJP creates history with a hat-trick win in Haryana
A supporter shows a ‘laddoo’ amid celebration after Congress candidate from Julana constituency Vinesh Phogat won her maiden election in the Haryana Assembly elections, in Jind district, Haryana.(Photo | PTI)
Supporters of wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat celebrate her win in Haryana Assembly polls, in Jind.(Photo | PTI)
Vote counting is in progress for the assembly elections in Haryana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a third consecutive term.
Former chief minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda won the Garhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly seat with a whopping majority of 71,465 votes defeating his BJP rival Manju who managed to secure just 37,074 votes.
Wrestler and Congress leader Vinesh Phogat calls her victory in the Haryana Assembly polls as "the victory of truth."(Photo | PTI)
"This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, of truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me."
People watch TVs for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election results at a showroom, in Gurugram.(Photo | PTI)
Congress workers watch TV for Haryana poll results, in Rohtak.(Photo | PTI)
BJP supporters during counting of votes for Haryana Assembly polls, in Jind.(Photo | PTI)
BJP leader Anil Vij monitors Haryana Assembly poll results with party workers, in Ambala.(Photo | PTI)
Haryana Congress leader Kumari Selja at her residence on Haryana Assembly polls results day, in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)
Congress candidate Aditya Surjewala celebrates with supporters after his victory from Kaithal constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections, in Kaithal district.(Photo | PTI)