Nation

Roads and subways flooded as rain lashes Coimbatore city

Roads and subways flooded as rain lashes Coimbatore city
(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read
(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Heavy rain lashed Coimbatore on October 13, flooding several roads and subways. Water entered several houses in the city.

(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

The downpour disrupted life and caused inconvenience to people.

(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

The flooding was aggravated by ongoing underground drainage works and clogged stormwater drains. 

(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Motorists had a tough time navigating through submerged roads, leading to severe traffic snarls in key parts of the city.

(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Commuters expressed frustration over the civic issues, pointing to delays in the completion of drainage projects and lack of maintenance of stormwater drains.

(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

The meteorological department has issued a warning for more rainfall in the coming days, in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil nadu rains
Coimbatore rains

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com