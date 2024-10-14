Roads and subways flooded as rain lashes Coimbatore city

Heavy rain lashed Coimbatore on October 13, flooding several roads and subways. Water entered several houses in the city..The downpour disrupted life and caused inconvenience to people..The flooding was aggravated by ongoing underground drainage works and clogged stormwater drains. .Motorists had a tough time navigating through submerged roads, leading to severe traffic snarls in key parts of the city..Commuters expressed frustration over the civic issues, pointing to delays in the completion of drainage projects and lack of maintenance of stormwater drains. .The meteorological department has issued a warning for more rainfall in the coming days, in Tamil Nadu..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest