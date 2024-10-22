IN PICS | Three dead, 16 feared trapped in Bengaluru building collapse

A building under construction collapsed in north Bengaluru's Babusapalya, leaving three people dead.
The incident occurred around 4 PM, amidst the ongoing heavy rainfall in most parts of the Bengaluru city.
The building was a six-floor residential complex being constructed without due permissions from the city corporation.
Around 16 people are said to have been trapped at the site.
One side of the building has tilted on a labour shed, where many other people are said to be trapped, said a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike engineer from the site.
Soon after the incident was reported, officials from Hennur Police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and fire and emergency rushed to spot to rescue the stranded and take stock of the situation.
Fearing for the lives of the workers trapped inside, their relatives are in shock and have appealed to the teams to rescue their near and dear ones.