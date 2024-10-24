IN PICS | Bengaluru rains: Heavy downpour leaves streets flooded in Sai Layout

Sai Baba Layout in the tail end of Bengaluru has flooded again due to rainfall in upstream areas.
(Photo | Allen Egenuse J, EPS)
(Photo | Allen Egenuse J, EPS)
The residents said that the rains have made their lives strenuous due to the overflow of dirty water from drains
A man walks throught a flooded street in Sai layout, Bengaluru.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J, EPS)
(Photo | Allen Egenuse J, EPS)
The residents say MLA Basavaraj along with BDA and BBMP officials asked them to adjust to the current situation for a few months due to the additional vent work under the railway bridge which is still pending and will only be completed by summer.
Residents shifting a two-wheeler from the flooded area in Sai layout, Bengaluru.(Photo | Allen Egenuse J, EPS)