IN PICS | Bengaluru rains: Heavy downpour leaves streets flooded in Sai Layout
(Photo | Allen Egenuse J, EPS)
Sai Baba Layout in the tail end of Bengaluru has flooded again due to rainfall in upstream areas.

The residents said that the rains have made their lives strenuous due to the overflow of dirty water from drains

A man walks throught a flooded street in Sai layout, Bengaluru.
The residents say MLA Basavaraj along with BDA and BBMP officials asked them to adjust to the current situation for a few months due to the additional vent work under the railway bridge which is still pending and will only be completed by summer.

Residents shifting a two-wheeler from the flooded area in Sai layout, Bengaluru.
