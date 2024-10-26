IN PICS | Cyclone Dana: Zero casualties in Odisha

Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds uprooting trees and electric poles and caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops in some districts of Odisha and West Bengal.
(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
While Odisha claimed that it achieved its 'zero casualty mission,' one death was reported from Bengal.
(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
As Cyclone Dana weakened into a deep depression and moved westward, authorities launched extensive relief and rehabilitation efforts on a war-footing in the affected regions.
(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Dana also impacted rice cultivation, as vast paddy fields were flattened and crops submerged.
A man walks along a road blocked by an uprooted electricity pole at Talakrunia in Balasore. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Odisha state government has evacuated 4,431 pregnant women to nearby health care centres, where 1,600 babies were born.
NDRF personnel clear a tree that fell on a house at Anantpur in Balasore.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)