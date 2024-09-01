Andhra Pradesh deluge: Unprecedented rains, unseen in around 50 years, batters Vijayawada

Normal life in Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and other parts of the erstwhile undivided Krishna and Guntur districts was severely affected following torrential rains since Friday evening under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)











Copied

(Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS) In Vijayawada, major roads, including Bandar Road, Eluru Road, Ramesh Hospital Road, and areas in Patamata and Autonagar, were submerged.

(Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS) Commuters faced severe difficulties, with buses stuck in knee-deep water.

(Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS) Schools were shut and several businesses were affected. According to IMD, Vijayawada city received 18 cm of rain till 8.30 am on Saturday.

(Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS) Taking stock of the situation Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to be cautious and take measures to mitigate loss of life and property.

(Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS) As many as nine people lost their lives and six others were injured in rain-related mishaps on Saturday.

(Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS) Six persons were killed in rockslides at Sunnapu Battilu in Vijayawada and at Gandalayapeta in Mangalagiri. Three people, including two children, died when the car they were travelling washed away in a stream in Peddakakani mandal of Guntur district.

(Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)