WB Guv demands CBI probe into corruption at NBMCH, accuses TMC of encouraging 'medical mafia'

KOLKATA: Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose on Monday has demanded a CBI probe into corruption and malpractices alleged by junior doctors and medical students at North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH). The governor further accused the Trinamool Congress government of encouraging “medical mafia” at the institution.

On Monday, the NBMCH authorities took steps against seven doctors, including three senior doctors and five students. They had allegedly manipulated examination results, resorted to highhandedness and threatened junior and senior doctors and students.

Most of them were closely associated with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), according to the authorities.

After the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Calcutta, junior doctors and students have been holding widespread protests in the state.

NBMCH alleged that some doctors and students associated with the TMCP perpetuated a “threat culture” and manipulated exams and results.

Few days back, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista Bista demanded the resignation of NBMCH principal Indrajit Saha in his letter to governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

“Being the head of the institution, he cannot evade his responsibility and should step down. We also want a thorough investigation to find out whether such illegal practices were prevalent in other government medical colleges in the state,” Bista, who is also a national spokesperson for the BJP, said.

Later in the day, Bista joined a sit-in demonstration at Hashmi Chowk, a prominent crossing in Siliguri, along with BJP leaders and workers, in protest against the RG Kar incident.

“We want the CBI to round up all those who were involved in the heinous crime. The state government has made all efforts to conceal facts and evidence after the incident,” he added.