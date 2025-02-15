Dalit community’s contributions rejected at temple festival in Gujarat, commission seeks report

AHMEDABAD: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued an urgent notice to the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Banaskantha district, Gujarat, demanding an explanation regarding the recent social boycott of Scheduled Caste communities in Kalyanpura, Vav taluka.
The controversy arose during the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at Shiv Mandir, where Scheduled Caste individuals were excluded from participating. Despite efforts by Hindu awakening organisations to include them, their contributions were outrightly rejected, prompting swift action from the Commission.
The Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav in Kalyanpura, held from 8 to 10 February, escalated into controversy after the Dalit community’s contributions were rejected. The issue first came to light on 16 January when Indrajitsinh Sodha from Gandhinagar discovered the discrimination.
Efforts to resolve the matter began on 25 January when Indravadan Barot and Shankarbhai Patel visited Kalyanpura and met with the temple’s chief administrator, Bhalabhai Daiya, who assured them he would consult the temple committee.
However, no resolution followed. Further talks were held with Scheduled Caste leaders, including a visit by Raghuveer Singh Jadeja on 1 February, but Daiya remained unresponsive.
Efforts intensified when the Hindu Youth Organisation-Bharat submitted written representations to local officials on 5 and 6 February. Meanwhile, the Mamlatdar denied approval for the programme, and on 4 February, Suigam PSI intervened with the organisers, yet no change occurred.
As tensions rose, DYSP Samat Varotriya was notified on 7 February and attempted to mediate, but the Dalit community’s contributions continued to be rejected. A police force, including the DYSP and two PSIs, was deployed for the festival.
On 9 February, Indravadan Barot escalated the issue by writing to the Chief Minister, sending copies to multiple authorities, including the Minister of Social Justice and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. The Mahotsav concluded on 8 February, with the Dalit community persistently fighting for justice while maintaining peace.
In response, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to Banaskantha’s Collector and SP, demanding a detailed report on the situation within three days.