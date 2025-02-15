Dalit community’s contributions rejected at temple festival in Gujarat, commission seeks report

AHMEDABAD: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued an urgent notice to the Collector and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Banaskantha district, Gujarat, demanding an explanation regarding the recent social boycott of Scheduled Caste communities in Kalyanpura, Vav taluka.

The controversy arose during the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at Shiv Mandir, where Scheduled Caste individuals were excluded from participating. Despite efforts by Hindu awakening organisations to include them, their contributions were outrightly rejected, prompting swift action from the Commission.

The Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav in Kalyanpura, held from 8 to 10 February, escalated into controversy after the Dalit community’s contributions were rejected. The issue first came to light on 16 January when Indrajitsinh Sodha from Gandhinagar discovered the discrimination.

Efforts to resolve the matter began on 25 January when Indravadan Barot and Shankarbhai Patel visited Kalyanpura and met with the temple’s chief administrator, Bhalabhai Daiya, who assured them he would consult the temple committee.