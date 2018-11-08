Home Galleries Sport

Brett Lee to Trent Boult: All 30 bowlers to claim ODI hat-trick in 21st century

Published: 08th November 2018 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 03:59 PM  

Lasith Malinga leads the chart with three hat-tricks against his name, while Kuldeep Yadav has also found a place among the likes of Shane Bond, Brett Lee and others (Photos | AP, AFP, PTI)
1 / 31
CHAMINDA VAAS (SRI LANKA) v Zimbabwe, Colombo, 08/12/2001 [SV Carlisle, CB Wishart, T Taibu]; v Bangladesh, Pietermaritzburg, 14/02/2003 [Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful, Ehsanul Haque] (Photo | Agency Photo)
2 / 31
Mohammad Sami - AFP
MOHAMMAD SAMI (PAKISTAN) v West Indies, Sharjah, 15/02/2002 [RD Jacobs, CD Collymore, CE Cuffy] (Photo | AFP)
3 / 31
BRETT LEE
BRETT LEE (AUSTRALIA) v Kenya, Durban, 15/03/2003 [KO Otieno, BJ Patel, DO Obuya] (Photo | AFP)
4 / 31
James Anderson
JAMES ANDERSON (ENGLAND) v Pakistan, The Oval, 20/06/2003 [Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami] (Photo | AFP)
5 / 31
steve harmison -afp
STEVE HARMISON (ENGLAND) v India, Nottingham, 01/09/2004 [M Kaif, L Balaji, A Nehra] (Photo | AFP)
6 / 31
LANGEVELDT AFP
CK LANGEVELDT (SOUTH AFRICA) v West Indies, Barbados, 11/05/2005 [IDR Bradshaw, DB Powell, CD Collymore ] (Photo | AFP)
7 / 31
SHAHADAT HOSSAIN
SHAHADAT HOSSAIN (BANGLADESH) v Zimbabwe, Harare, 02/08/2006 [TV Mufambisi, E Chigumbura, P Utseya] (Photo | AFP)
8 / 31
Jerome_Taylor___AFP
JEROME TAYLOR (WEST INDIES) v Australia, Mumbai, 18/10/2006 [MEK Hussey, B Lee, GB Hogg] (Photo | AFP)
9 / 31
26cric_14-02-2009_18_30_41
SHANE BOND (NEW ZEALAND) v Australia, Hobart, 14/01/2007 [CL White, A Symonds, NW Bracken] (Photo | Agency Photo)
10 / 31
LASITH MALINGA
LASITH MALINGA (SRI LANKA) v South Africa, Guyana, 28/03/2007 [SM Pollock, AJ Hall, JH Kallis, M Ntini]; v Kenya, Colombo, 01/03/2011, T Mishra, PJ Ongondo, SO Ngoche]; v Australia, Colombo, 22/08/2011, MG Johnson, JW Hastings, XJ Doherty] (Photo | AFP)
11 / 31
FLINTOFF
ANDREW FLINTOFF (ENGLAND) v West Indies, St Lucia, 03/04/2009 [D Ramdin, R Rampaul, SJ Benn] (Photo | AP)
12 / 31
MAHROOF
FARVEEZ MAHROOF (SRI LANKA) v India, Dambulla, 22/06/2010 [RA Jadeja, P Kumar, Z Khan] (Photo | AP)
13 / 31
ABDUR RAZZAK
ABDUR RAZZAK (BANGLADESH) v Zimbabwe, Dhaka, 03/12/2010 [P Utseya, RW Price,CB Mpofu] (Photo | BCCI)
14 / 31
KEMAR ROACH
KEMAR ROACH (WEST INDIES) v Netherlands, Delhi, 28/02/2011 [PM Seelaar, BP Loots, BA Westdijk] (Photo | AFP)
15 / 31
DANIEL CHRISTIAN
DANIEL CHRISTIAN (AUSTRALIA) v Sri Lanka, Melbourne, 02/03/2012 [NLTC Perera, SMSM Senanayake, KMDN Kulasekara] (Photo | AFP)
16 / 31
THISARA PERERA
THISARA PERERA (SRI LANKA) v Pakistan, Colombo, 16/06/2012 [Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed] (Photo | AP)
17 / 31
CLINT McKAY
CLINT McKAY (AUSTRALIA) v England, Cardiff, 14/09/2013 [KP Pietersen, JL Trott, JE Root] (Photo | AP)
18 / 31
RUBEL HOSSAIN
RUBEL HOSSAIN (BANGLADESH) v New Zealand, Dhaka, 29/10/2013 [Corey Anderson, BB McCullum, JDS Neesham] (Photo | AP)
19 / 31
PROSPER UTSEYA
PROSPER UTSEYA (ZIMBABWE) v South Africa, Harare, 29/08/2014, [Q de Kock, RR Rossouw,DA Miller] (Photo | AFP)
20 / 31
TAIJUL ISLAM
TAIJUL ISLAM (BANGLADESH) v Zimbabwe, Dhaka, 01/12/2014 [TL Chatara, J Nyumbu, T Panyangara] (Photo | AFP)
21 / 31
STEVE FINN
STEVE FINN (ENGLAND) v Australia, Melbourne, 14/02/2015, [BJ Haddin, GJ Maxwell,MG Johnson] (Photo | PTI)
22 / 31
jP DUMINY
JP DUMINY (SOUTH AFRICA) v Sri Lanka, Sydney, 18/03/2015 [AD Mathews, KMDN Kulasekara,PHT Kaushal] (Photo | PTI)
23 / 31
Rabada_AFP
KAGISO RABADA (SOUTH AFRICA) v Bangladesh, Mirpur, 10/07/2015 [Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Mahmudullah] (Photo | AFP)
24 / 31
JAMES FAULKNER
JAMES FAULKNER (AUSTRALIA) v Sri Lanka, Colomb, 24/08/2016, [DKJ Perera, AD Mathews,NLTC Perera] (Photo | AP)
25 / 31
TASKIN AHMED
TASKIN AHMED (BANGLADESH) v Sri Lanka, Dambulla, 28/03/2017 [DAS Gunaratne, RAS Lakmal,N Pradeep] (Photo | AP)
26 / 31
WANINDU HASARANGA - AFP
WANINDU HASARANGA (SRI LANKA) v Zimbabwe, Galle, 02/07/2017 [MN Waller, DT Tiripano, Chatara] (Photo | AFP)
27 / 31
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after completing his hat-trick after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during the second one day international(ODI) match of the ongoing India-Australia cricket series at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on September 21, 2017.|AFP
KULDEEP YADAV (INDIA) v Australia, Kolkata, 21/09/2017 [MS Wade, AC Agar lbw, PJ Cummins] (Photo | AFP)
28 / 31
MADUSHANKA
SHEHAN MADUSHANKA (SRI LANKA) v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 27/01/2018 [Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mahmudullah] (Photo | PTI)
29 / 31
IMRAN TAHIR (SOUTH AFRICA) v Zimbabwe, Bloemfontein, 03/10/2018 [SC Williams, PJ Moor, Mavuta] (Photo | AP)
30 / 31
trent-boutl-AFP
TRENT BOULT (NEW ZEALAND) v Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, 07/11/2018 [Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez] (Photo | AFP)
31 / 31
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp