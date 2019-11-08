Home Galleries Sport

S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India

Published: 08th November 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 12:45 PM  

The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
In a sting operation, the right-arm pacer confessed to bowling a no-ball in a Madhya Pradesh Premier League match. Also caught on camera saying that franchisees were giving players cars and flats since IPL had capped remunerations for first-class players.
Caught in the same sting operation. Suspended by the Indian board on May 15, 2012. Hasn’t played representative cricket after the suspension period got over.
Was promised Rs 60 lakh to leak 14 runs against MI. Suspended by Air India. Handed life ban by BCCI a few months later. On July 25, 2015, a Delhi court cleared him. Yet to get back to cricket, but back working for Air India.
Arrested in 2013. Claimed he was forced to sign confession statements. Gave away 14 runs in an over against KXIP. Having won a favourable verdict, can start playing from 2020.
First big arrest in KPL for being in contact with a Dubai-based bookie. The businessman bought the franchise in 2017. Has a stake in an Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise, and was main organiser of International Cricket Premier League.
As per police statements, the bowling coach was the one who 'booked' Vishwanathan for `5 lakh to manipulate the game between Blasters and Panthers.
The batsman was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 5 lakh to play slowly during a game in Mysuru. Was supposed to have sent out signal of an agreement by rolling up his sleeves.
The alleged conduit between Vinu and a bookie, the batsman was arrested on Wednesday. Second player to be arrested in the KPL scandal.
The Karnataka Premier League (KPL) rot has gone deeper. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested well known players CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi on Thursday morning. They are said to be involved in spot-fixing during the KPL 2019 final.
The incident involving Gautam and Kazi took place in the final match between Bellary Tuskers and Hubli Tigers on August 31. The duo represented Bellary, who lost the match.
