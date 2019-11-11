Home Galleries Sport

Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others

Published: 11th November 2019 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 04:56 PM  

Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
#1 DEEPAK CHAHAR, India: (3.2-7-0-6)vs Bangladesh on Nov 10, 2019. (Photo | BCCI Twitter)
#2 AJANTHA MENDIS, Sri Lanka: (4.0-8-2-6)vs Zimbabwe on Sep 18, 2012. (Photo | PTI)
#3 AJANTHA MENDIS, Sri Lanka: (4.0-16-1-6)vs Australia on Aug 8, 2011. (Photo | AP)
Yuzvendra Chahal
#4 YUZVENDRA CHAHAL, India:(4.0-25-0-6)vs England on Feb 1, 2017. (Photo | AP)
#5 RANGANA HERATH, Sri Lanka: (3.3-2-5)vs New Zealand on Mar 31, 2014. (Photo | AP)
#6 RASHID KHAN, Afghanistan: (2.3-3-1-5)vs Ireland on Mar 10, 2017. (Photo | AFP)
#8 UMAR GUL, Pakistan: (3.0-6-0-5)vs New Zealand on Jun 13, 2009. (Photo | PTI)
#9 UMAR GUL, Pakistan: (2.2-6-0-5)vs South Africa on Mar 3, 2003. (Photo | PTI)
