Home Galleries Sport

Clash of the Tigers: More pictures from the Indore Test between India and Bangladesh

Published: 16th November 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 04:31 PM  

Indian test team - PTI
Mohammed Shami took four wickets as India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days of the opening Test on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 8
Imrul Kayes
Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 in the final session in Indore after their gamble to bat first after winning the toss backfired badly against the Indian pace attack. IN PIC: Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes is bowled by a Umesh Yadav delivery. (Photo | AP)
2 / 8
Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim offered some resistance, hitting 64 after Rohit Sharma dropped him on four off Shami. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 8
ashwin-kolhi-ap
Ashwin, who reached 250 wickets in home Tests in the first innings, got last man Ebadat Hossain for one to spark India's victory celebrations. (Photo |AP)
4 / 8
Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh in Indore. (Photo | PTI)
India were dominant with the bat and ball against Bangladesh. Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal played a key part in the win with his 243 -- his second double century in four Tests -- as India amassed 407 runs on the second day. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 8
Ravindra Jadeja
The bowlers kept up the pressure when Bangladesh started their second innings. IN PIC: Ravi Jadeja appeals against Bangladesh's Liton Das. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 8
mushfiqur
Bangladesh skipper Mominul said the batting of Mushfiqur and bowling of Abu Jayed had been the only 'positives' in the disappointing defeat. IN PIC: Mehidy Hasan (L) and Mushfiqur during the match. (Photo | AP)
7 / 8
indian_test_team-pti
The second and final match is a day-night clash, with India hosting its first-ever pink-ball Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens from November 22. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 8
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Bangladesh Indore Test Mushfiqur Rahim Mohammed Shami Umesh Yadav Mayank Agarwal R Ashwin
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel on the encounter scene (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: All four accused shot dead by police
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp