Home Galleries Sport

Yuvraj Singh to Dale Steyn: List of all star players released by IPL teams

Published: 17th November 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 12:44 PM  

Following are some of the big guns released by Indian Premier League teams ahead of next month's auction for 2020 season. (Photos | PTI)
1 / 26
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
2 / 26
sam billings - PTI
SAM BILLINGS, ENGLAND: RIGHT-HAND BAT/WICKET KEEPER (Photo | PTI)
3 / 26
mohit sharma - pti
MOHIT SHARMA: RIGHT-ARM MEDIUM FAST (Photo | PTI)
4 / 26
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
5 / 26
DALE STEYN, SOUTH AFRICA: RIGHT-ARM MEDIUM FAST (Photo | AP)
6 / 26
TIM SOUTHEE, NEW ZEALAND: RIGHT-ARM MEDIUM FAST (Photo | EPS)
7 / 26
MARCUS STOINIS, AUSTRALIA: RIGHT-HAND BAT, RIGHT-ARM MEDIUM FAST (Photo | RCB Twitter)
8 / 26
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
9 / 26
shakib ipl twitter
SHAKIB AL HASAN, BANGLADESH: RIGHT-HAND BAT, LEFT-ARM ORTHODOX SPIN (Photo | SRH Twitter)
10 / 26
YUSUF PATHAN: RIGHT-HAND BAT, RIGHT-ARM OFF SPIN (Photo | PTI)
11 / 26
guptill- PTI
MARTIN GUPTILL, NEW ZEALAND: RIGHT-HAND BAT (Photo | PTI)
12 / 26
KINGSXI PUNJAB
13 / 26
DAVID MILLER, SOUTH AFRICA: LEFT-HAND BAT (Photo | PTI)
14 / 26
SAM CURRAN, ENGLAND: RIGHT-ARM MEDIUM FAST, RIGHT-HAND BAT (Photo | KXIP Twitter)
15 / 26
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
16 / 26
brath @PlanetKKR
CARLOS BRATHWAITE, WEST INDIES: RIGHT-ARM MEDIUM FAST, RIGHT-HAND BAT (Photo | PlanetKKR)
17 / 26
Kolkata Knight Riders got Australian Chris Lynn for Rs 9.5 crores, making him the fifth most expensive player of IPL 2018. (File|PTI)
CHRIS LYNN, AUSTRALIA: RIGHT-HAND BAT (Photo |PTI)
18 / 26
ROBIN UTHAPPA: RIGHT-HAND BAT (Photo | PTI)
19 / 26
piyush-PTI
PIYUSH CHAWLA: RIGHT ARM LEGBREAK (Photo | PTI)
20 / 26
MUMBAI INDIANS
21 / 26
YUVRAJ SINGH: LEFT-HAND BAT, LEFT-ARM OFFSPIN (Photo | PTI)
22 / 26
RAJASTHAN ROYALS
23 / 26
unadkat PTI
JAYDEV UNADKAT: LEFT-ARM FAST MEDIUM (Photo | PTI)
24 / 26
DELHI CAPITALS
25 / 26
morris delhi capitals twitter
CHRIS MORRIS, SOUTH AFRICA: RIGHT-HAND BAT, RIGHT-ARM MEDIUM FAST (Photo | DC Twitter)
26 / 26
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh IPL IPL 2019 Indian Premier League IPL players IPL auction Yusuf Pathan Dale Steyn Martin Guptill CSK RCB Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel on the encounter scene (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: All four accused shot dead by police
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp