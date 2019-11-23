Home Galleries Sport

Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper

In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries.
Greg Chappell (Australia): 13 centuries as skipper
Greg Chappell (Australia): 13 centuries as skipper (Photo | PTI)
Brian Lara (West Indies): 14 centuries as skipper
Brian Lara (West Indies): 14 centuries as skipper (Photo | AP)
Michael Clarke (Australia): 14 centuries as skipper
Michael Clarke (Australia): 14 centuries as skipper (Photo | PTI)
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 14 centuries as skipper
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka): 14 centuries as skipper (Photo | PTI)
Don Bradman (Australia): 14 centuries as skipper
Don Bradman (Australia): 14 centuries as skipper (Photo | Twitter)
Clive Lloyd (West Indies): 14 centuries as skipper
Clive Lloyd (West Indies): 14 centuries as skipper (Photo | AP)
Allan Border (Australia): 15 centuries as skipper
Allan Border (Australia): 15 centuries as skipper (Photo | EPS)
Steve Waugh (Australia): 15 centuries as skipper
Steve Waugh (Australia): 15 centuries as skipper (Photo | AP)
Steven Smith (Australia): 15 centuries as skipper
Steven Smith (Australia): 15 centuries as skipper (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 19 centuries as skipper
Ricky Ponting (Australia): 19 centuries as skipper (Photo | AFP)
Virat Kohli (India): 20 centuries as skipper
Virat Kohli (India): 20 centuries as skipper (Photo | AP)
Graeme Smith (South Africa): 25 centuries as skipper
Graeme Smith (South Africa): 25 centuries as skipper (Photo | AP)
Comments

